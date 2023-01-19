Madonna Announces A Second Show At London’s O2

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – -A day after officially confirming rumors that she was planning to tour, Madonna expanded the run with the addition of a second show at the O2 in London.

The new show for Madonna’s Celebration tour will take place on October 15th, joining the previously announced O2 date of October 14th.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is currently set to hit 35 cities around the world, starting in the U.S. on July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with additional shows in major markets such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago.

In the fall, she heads to Europe for a run of 11 shows, including London, Paris and Stockholm, before wrapping at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1st.

For the tour, Madonna will be providing a musical expedition through the four decades of her career, and will pay respect to New York City, where she got her start.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna.

For the tour, Madonna will be supported by special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.