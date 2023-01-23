Coldplay To Bring Music Of The Spheres To North America in 2023 With A Limited West Coast Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After record-breaking tours in 2022, Coldplay announced a return to the road in the U.S. and Canada in 2023 with a West Coast run as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Dates kick off on September 20th when Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Lumen Fiel in Seattle, with additional West Coast shows at BC Place in Vancouver, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

For their U.S. dates, Coldplay will be supported by H.E.R. and 070 Shake.

Additionally, they are lined up for runs in South America in March, Portugal and Spain in May, the UK and Italy in June, followed by Switzerland and Northern Europe in July.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 6 million tickets in Europe, Latin America and North America and the album of the same name has seen Coldplay nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:

MARCH

10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

MAY

17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

JUNE

1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. +070 Shake)