Coldplay To Bring Music Of The Spheres To North America in 2023 With A Limited West Coast Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After record-breaking tours in 2022, Coldplay announced a return to the road in the U.S. and Canada in 2023 with a West Coast run as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.
Dates kick off on September 20th when Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Lumen Fiel in Seattle, with additional West Coast shows at BC Place in Vancouver, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.
For their U.S. dates, Coldplay will be supported by H.E.R. and 070 Shake.
Additionally, they are lined up for runs in South America in March, Portugal and Spain in May, the UK and Italy in June, followed by Switzerland and Northern Europe in July.
Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 6 million tickets in Europe, Latin America and North America and the album of the same name has seen Coldplay nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.
MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:
MARCH
10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)
22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)
25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
MAY
17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
JUNE
1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
JULY
1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken
6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken
8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
SEPTEMBER
20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. +070 Shake)