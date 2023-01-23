Brett Radin Joins Knitting Factory Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music manager Brett Radin has joined Knitting Factory’s in-house management division, Knitting Factory Management.

With years of relevant experience in the artist management and production industry, Radin has represented a roster of current and past clients that includes Lee DeWyze, Dave Eggar, Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman, The Weepies, Vanessa Carlton, and Les Claypool.

“I’ve been a fan of the Knitting Factory enterprise for years, starting in the early 90’s when I lived in New York. I always knew that if I was going to a show at The Knitting Factory, I’d be seeing interesting, unique bands and hearing the best music New York had to offer. Even back then, KFE was multi-faceted in the genres it showcased, while still understanding how to identify talent with broad appeal. Now, KFE is deeply entrenched in every aspect of music, from artist management, to venue ownership, festivals, events, touring, and a record label. I feel genuinely aligned with the company’s guiding ethos and vision for growth and am honored to join the company,” Radin said of his new role at Knitting Factory Management.

“Brett comes with a lot of experience, skills and a good musical ear and will be a terrific addition to the team,” stated his new boss, KFM’s Brian Long.

“Brett represents an impressive range of talent in all fields of musical endeavor that’s a perfect fit for Knitting Factory Management,” concluded Knitting Factory CEO Morgan Margolis.

Radin is bringing his current roster with him to his new role at KFE, including: Lee DeWyze; Dave Eggar; D’Arcy; and Cut The Kids In Half .