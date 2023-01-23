VenuWorks Names Lynn Cannon Executive Director At The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts And Lori Smith-Schollmeyer As GM Of The Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

SKOKIE, IL & Jefferson City, MO (CelebrityAccess) — After conducting a nationwide search, VenuWorks announced the appointment of Lynn Cannon as the new Executive Director of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, Illinois.

“We are thrilled to relocate Lynn to Skokie to lead the Center’s dedicated team. Lynn has proven experience in executive venue management, marketing, booking, and operations. We are confident she will be a strong leader who will make a positive impact at the Center and in the Skokie community,” said Peters.

Cannon previously served as General Manager of the Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater in Jefferson City, MO but she brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Past experience includes serving as part of the management team that opened the United Center in Chicago in 1994, and a stint as Director of Guest Relations and Entertainment for Arlington Park Racecourse, responsible for on-track entertainment and the hiring and training of part-time seasonal staff.

More recent posts include Executive Director of the VenuWorks-managed Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

“I am pleased that Lynn Cannon will serve as the new Executive Director of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie,” said Village Manager John Lockerby. “Her breadth of experience, which includes prior managerial positions at the United Center, Navy Pier, and Arlington Park Racecourse, will be of tremendous benefit to the Center and the community. She will lead the Center’s talented, dedicated team of professionals who work hard to provide the community and entire region with an exciting variety of entertainment options in a world-class facility.”

VenuWorks also announced the appointment of Lori Smith-Schollmeyer as General Manager of the Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater, replacing the outgoing Cannon.

Smith-Schollmeyer joined the VenuWorks team in 2021 as a part-time event supervisor and oversaw the event services team during the venue’s inaugural season. She joined VenuWorks full-time in October 2021.

“I would like to thank VenuWorks and the city of Jefferson City for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity. It has been a privilege to learn from Lynn and I look forward to continuing to work with and learn from the experienced management team at VenuWorks,” said Smith-Schollmeyer. “The 2023 amphitheater season is going to be a new and exciting professional challenge. I cannot wait to welcome patrons to one of the region’s most beautiful outdoor venues.”