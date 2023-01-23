Longtime Chicago Radio Personality Lin Brehmer, Dead At 68

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Lin Brehmer, a longtime radio host in the Chicago market, died on Sunday. He was 68.

His passing was announced by fellow WXRT radio host Terri Hemmert, who wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early Sunday morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side. Today at 10am, his XRT family celebrated the incredible life of our best friend in the whole world. We hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Brehmer revealed last summer that he was taking a hiatus from broadcasting to undergo chemotherapy for prostate cancer but additional details about a cause of death were not provided.

A native of New York, Brehmer began his radio career on air in Albany, New York, before he accepted a role as music director at Chicago’s WXRT in 1985.

After a brief foray to Minneapolis in 1990, he returned to Chicago where he took a role as morning DJ at WXRT, remaining at the station for the remainder of his career.

Known for encyclopedic knowledge of music, Brehmer was known for his popular ‘Lin’s Bin’ segment, where, in essay form, he answered questions from listeners, often leavening the presentation with prose and philosophy.

“Lin Brehmer was the voice of Chicago. His voice was unique and a perfect way to start the day,” former mayor and current U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel shared on Twitter after news of Brehmer passing broke.