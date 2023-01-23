JoJamie Hahr Named SVP Of Recorded Music At BMG Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Music company BMG announced the promotion of JoJamie Hahr to the post of Executive Vice President Recorded Music – Nashville.

Hahr’s expanded portfolio will include day-to-day operations of BMG Recorded Music in Nashville, including its artist roster and related imprints such as Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, and Wheelhouse Records.

In her new role, she will continue reporting to President of BMG Nashville, Jon Loba.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with JoJamie for a significant part of her professional life. Whenever she has been given a new opportunity for growth, she has not only met, but exceeded my high expectations,” said Loba. “She is one of the very best music executives in the industry and this promotion recognizes her many contributions, while at the same time giving her the opportunity to help further grow BMG Nashville, where I have no doubt, she will once again exceed our expectations.”

Hahr has been a part of BBR Music Group for almost a decade, serving in a variety of senior roles, including VP of Promotion, VP of Marketing and, starting in 2020, SVP of BBR Music Group.

Before joining BBR, she served as the National Director of Field Promotion for The Valory Music Co. and her resume also includes stints at UMG, WSIX and WWKA.

“It’s a privilege and a blessing to work with our extraordinary artists and our BMG family every day,” added Hahr. “Jon Loba has always encouraged my passion and my growth and I’m thankful for his belief in me. BMG truly puts artists and their music first, and I’m extremely proud of what we all continue to build together in Nashville and beyond.“