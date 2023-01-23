Primary Wave Acquires Robby Krieger And Ray Manzarek Interest In The Doors

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Primary Wave Music announced it has sealed a deal with guitarist Robby Krieger and the estate of the late keyboardist Ray Manzarek, to acquire the catalog and other rights to their stake in music from the iconic rock band The Doors.

The deal encompasses their interests in The Doors’ music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, and merchandise rights and income, among other things.

The estates of the band’s frontman Jim Morrison, and drummer John Densmore, continue to retain their rights in The Doors material independently from Primary Wave.

The Doors, founded in 1965, are widely considered to be one of the most influential rock bands of their era, despite disbanding in 1973, two year’s following Jim Morrison’s unexpected death in 1971.

The Doors have sold more than 35 million albums in the U.S. and more than 100 million worldwide, and were the first American rock band to release eight consecutive gold albums.

Songs include their first single off their breakthrough self-titled debut album, “Break on Through (To the Other Side),” “Hello, I Love You,” “People Are Strange,” “Riders on the Storm,” as well as “L.A. Woman”

The deal also includes material from the two albums Densmore, Krieger and Manzarek released after Morrison’s death, as well as the 1978 album, American Prayer, which coupled Morrison’s spoken word recordings with new music by the remaining Doors.

According to Primary Wave, their marketing, digital strategy, branding, licensing, and synch teams will collaborate with the band’s manager Jeff Jampol (Jampol Artist Management, Inc.) to develop opportunities for the catalog.

“After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I’ve decided to sell my share of The Doors to Primary Wave,” said Robby. “This will enable me to help the many charities I’ve been involved with, and some new ones too. I know Primary Wave cares about music, art, and about helping legacies go to even bigger levels. Our longtime Doors manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I’m comfortable and happy with the future of The Doors.”

“Ray and I spent a lot of time discussing the future of The Doors’ legacy, and how to handle things after he departed this plane,” said Dorothy Manzarek. She continued, “Our family has worked patiently to find the right partners to continue Ray’s lifelong efforts in protecting and promoting his art, and now we are happy to have finally come to an agreement with Primary Wave. Under the continued guidance of our manager, Jeff Jampol, Primary Wave will be the right partners in this endeavor to build future generations of new Doors fans.”

“The Doors are one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. We are looking forward to growing the legacies of Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek,” said Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music. He continues, “We are also very happy to be working alongside such an industry icon as Jeff Jampol to tastefully grow opportunities for The Doors.”