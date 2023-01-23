Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Festival News Industry News
Superstruct

Report: Superstruct Acquires Spanish Festival Giant The Music Republic

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
9 0

VALENCIA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Spanish festival giant The Music Republic has reportedly been acquired by the U.S. private equity fund Providence Equity Partners through their British live events and festival company, Superstruct Entertainment.

According to Spain’s El Confidencial, sources close to the negotiations report that the deal was valued at roughly 120 million euros.

Founded by brothers David and Toño Sánchez, Music Republic is behind such popular festival brands as the Festival de les Arts, FIB, Bahia Sound, Interstellar Seville, and Viña Rock.

The company also operates a booking and talent management division, as well as a creative agency.

Following the purchase, the company’s founders will continue in their current leadership roles, retaining “full control and power in decision-making,” according to El Confidencial.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now