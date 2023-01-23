Pukkelpop Cancels Hear Hear! Festival’s 2023 Return

HASSELT, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Producers of Belgium’s Pukkelpop Festival announced that their one-day indie music festival Hear Hear! will not make a return in 2023.

The festival, which debuted in 2022, featured a lineup that included indie rock favorites such as Editors, Pixies, Liam Gallagher, Balthazar, Future Islands and The Avalanches, among others.

“HEAR HEAR! is skipping this summer. We hope to see you soon,” festival organizers wrote in a post on the event’s social media.

In a statement to IQ-Magazine, Hear Hear! Organizers elaborated on the reasons for the festival’s hiatus, noting that “Unfortunately, in these times, that is not always enough and as an organization, we have to dare to make choices. In 2023 we are fully committed to a rock-solid Pukkelpop edition and Hear Hear! will stay in the fridge for a while. Next year we will gladly revisit this.”