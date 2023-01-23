WMG Acquires The Atlantic Records Catalog of Prog-Rock Legends Yes

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s global catalog division has acquired the recorded music rights to to the complete catalog of the music released through Atlantic Records by the legendary progressive rock band Yes.

The agreement covers 12 full studio albums and includes some of the band’s most iconic hits such as Fragile, Close to the Edge, and 90125, as well as live recordings and compilations.

The deal continues a long relationship between Waner and Yes that spans more than half a century, beginning in 1969 with the release of Yes’ eponymously named Atlantic Records debut.

“My introduction to YES came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983. I loved the 90125 album and went to see the band live, where I was introduced to their catalog of incredible songs. I’ve been a fan ever since and we’re absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between YES and Warner Music will continue forever,” said Kevin Gore, WMG President of Global Catalog.

“The entire YES family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal, ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music,” the band added in a joint statement.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The full list of Yes albums included in the deal:

Yes (1969)

Time and a Word (1970)

The Yes Album (1971)

Fragile (1971)

Close to the Edge (1972)

Yessongs (1973)

Tales from Topographic Oceans (1973)

Relayer (1974)

Yesterdays (1975)

Going for the One (1977)

Tormato (1978)

Drama (1980)

Yesshows (1980)

Classic Yes (1981)

90125 (1983)

9012Live: The Solos (1985)

Big Generator (1987)

Yesyears (1991)

Yesstory (1992)

Highlights: The Very Best of Yes (1993)

In A Word: Yes (1969-) (2002)

Yes Remixes (2003)

The Ultimate Yes: 35th Anniversary Collection (2003)

The Word Is Live (2005)

High Vibration (2013)

Progeny: Seven Shows from Seventy-Two (2015)

The Steven Wilson Remixes (2018)

Topographic Drama: Live Across America (2017)

Yes 50 Live (2019)