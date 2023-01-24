Dave Matthews Band Announces 2023 North American Headline Tour and New Album

CHARLOTTESVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Dave Matthews Band announced today (January 24) a 2023 North American summer tour along with the brand new album, Walk Around The Moon – set for release on May 19 via RCA Records.

Walk Around The Moon is the iconic jam band’s 10th studio album and the follow-up to their chart-topping 2018 album, Come Tomorrow. Most of the album’s 12 original songs were recorded with producer Rob Evans, including the first single, “Madman’s Eyes,” which was released today. The new album came together during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground.

After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, DMB will kick off its tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX on May 19. The headline run will include the band’s first show at the historic Forest Hills Stadium in New York on June 9. The band will play two-night stands in Wilmington, NC; Charleston, SC; Noblesville, IN; Chicago, IL; Gilford, NH; Saratoga Springs, NY; Camden, NJ; West Palm Beach, FL and Irvine, CA. The tour will conclude with the band’s traditional three-day, Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (September 1-3).

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday (February 14) until Thursday (February 16) through the Citi Entertainment program. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17.

Today also marks the release of the epic first single “Madman’s Eyes.” Unassuming frontman Matthews asks unflinchingly, “When it’s too late to untwist the knife / How do we face hatred with the love inside us.” The full album track listing is below. The pre-order for the physical album, featuring a limited-edition deluxe vinyl option, is available now at DMB’s official website.

Dave Matthews’ ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020. This year will bring the total to four million. Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025.

The band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history, and has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

5/9 – Mexico City, DF – Auditorio Nacional

5/11 – Monterrey, NL – Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13 – Guadalajara, JAL – Teatro Diana

5/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/30 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/3 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Walk Around The Moon – Track Listing

1. Walk Around The Moon

2. Madman’s Eyes

3. Looking For A Vein

4. The Ocean And The Butterfly

5. It Could Happen

6. Something To Tell My Baby

7. After Everything

8. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

9. The Only Thing

10. Break Free

11. Monsters

12. Singing From The Windows