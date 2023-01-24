Triple 8 Management Announces Aaron Sawyer as Artist Manager & Hannah Boren as Associate Manager

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Artist management company, Triple 8 Management has announced the addition(s) of Aaron Sawyer as Artist Manager, and coming with him is longtime colleague Associate Manager, Hannah Boren.

Sawyer joins Triple 8 after spending seven years with Red Light Management, bringing with him 4-time Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham, Grammy Award-winning band, I’m With Her, 3x Grammy nominated Julian Lage, NYC band Melt, Sean and Sara Watkins and the Watkins Family Hour.

“We’re really proud that Triple 8 is known for being a collaborative and creative environment where everyone in the company is willing to raise a hand and help across teams and departments,” notes Triple 8 Management founding partner George Couri. “Aaron and Hannah embody those qualities and complement the team perfectly. We are thrilled to welcome them to our organization. We are lucky to have them.”

“I’ve long admired the company George and Paul have built over the years, as well as their all-hands approach to management and ability to look at every minute detail to foster enduring artist growth and development,” shares Sawyer. “Paul and I nearly joined forces in 2015, so when the opportunity to join him arose again, it felt kismet.”