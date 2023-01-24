Ole Red in Las Vegas Breaks Ground With Visit From Blake Shelton

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum selling Country music superstar Blake Shelton joined Ryman Hospitality Properties at Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe Las Vegas to break ground on the upcoming Ole Red Las Vegas location. The new location is planned for a late 2023 grand opening.

The preview event included a Q&A between Shelton and Ryman Executive Chairman, Colin Reed and live performances by past The Voice contestants, Wendy Moten, and The Swon Brothers.

Ole Red Las Vegas broke ground in front of Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe Las Vegas on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Ole Red Las Vegas, with a planned 686 seats, is slated to be the brand’s largest location to date and the first in the western United States.

“If you are going to do something here, you’ve got to do it big,” shared Shelton. “Every time I’m in Vegas, I want some country music and Ole Red is the remedy for that.”

Additional details of the four-story restaurant, bar, and music venue were released to the public at the sneak peek event and included:

o First & Second Floors: Visitors can dig into scratch-made dishes in a laid-back dining area and experience country music from their seats. When the sun goes down, the space transforms into a honky-tonk with dance floors and designated VIP areas.

o Third Floor: Decked out with lounge seating, advanced audio and visual technology, and high-end decor, the third floor is a versatile and flexible space, which serves as an overflow area for the restaurant, higher-end VIP experiences, and a private event space for groups. Bottle service is available and the third-floor menu includes elevated offerings on top of Ole Red favorites.

o Rooftop: The rooftop offers a casual restaurant environment during the day and a luxurious rooftop lounge at night. With premium cocktails, live music and DJ sets, and an unbeatable view of the Las Vegas strip, this is a highly sought-after space for private events and VIP guests. The rooftop menu includes Ole Red classics during the day and shareable items in the evening.

Ole Red is an entertainment brand inspired by Shelton’s third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.” Its bar, restaurant, and live music venues showcase country music talent alongside concert-quality production and a Shelton-inspired menu for a unique experience that is “served all day and night.” You can currently find Ole Red entertainment venues in four cities: Nashville, TN; Tishomingo, OK (Shelton’s hometown); Gatlinburg, TN; and Orlando, FL.