Bud Light Super Bowl LVII Music Fest Returns – Adds Additional Live Performance From Bleachers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Bud Light-sponsored Super Bowl Music Fest is returning for three incredible nights of music with Paramore, Dave Matthews Band with special guest DJ Pee .Wee and Anderson. Paak, and Imagine Dragons with Kane Brown.

The National Football League (NFL) and Bud Light have announced an additional performer for the festival and will now include Bleachers – appearing Thursday (February 9) after Paramore.

The fest is entering its fourth year and will connect the city of Phoenix with the football and music communities as part of the celebrations surrounding this year’s Super Bowl. It will run from Thursday (February 9) through Saturday (February 11) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

The music fest – an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—continues to redefine the role of music at one of the most significant sporting events in the world. 2019 through 2021 concerts showcased unforgettable performances by powerhouse acts and never-before-paired collaborations, including Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly; Miley Cyrus and Green Day; Post Malone and Aerosmith, and featured guest appearances by Demi Lovato; Snoop Dogg, and many more.

“Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honored to be this year’s host,” said Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center. “We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination.”

Thursday, Feb. 9 ~ Paramore with Bleachers

Friday, Feb. 10 – Dave Matthews Band, DJ Pee .Wee, Anderson .Paak

Saturday, Feb. 11 ~ Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown

For details on tickets and packages, please click HERE.