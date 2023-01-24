Live Nation Tour Announcements: Shinedown, Nickelback, Valley, Brooks & Dunn, Beck, Kidz Bop and Kali Uchis

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – The new year brings new tours! The following Live Nation (LN) produced tours will kick off in 2023.

The Revolutions Live Tour – (co-produced by LN and FPC Live)

Multi-platinum-selling rock band Shinedown announced Monday (January 23) they will embark on a 21-date US run of spring shows in support of their album Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will provide support.

Planet Zero debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart – hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via Live Nation’s official website.

Shinedown Tour Dates 2023

April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway

_________________________________________

Lost In Translation North American Tour – (co-produced by OnesToWatch and LN)

JUNO Award-nominated alt-pop band Valley has announced a 27-date headlining tour in support of their sophomore album, Lost in Translation – set to be released June 23, 2023, via Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada. Valley will be joined by Canadian singer/songwriter Devon Cole and Capitol Records label mate, Aidan Bissett as support.

Tickets are on sale Friday (January 27) via Valley’s official website HERE.

Lost In Translation 2023 Tour

April 13 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus^

April 14 – Ottawa, ON @The Bronson^

April 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth^

April 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*

April 26 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

April 28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*

April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore*

May 02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*

May 03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

May 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

May 06 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

May 07 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

May 09 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*

May 11 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues*

May 12 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues*

May 13 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s*

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater*

May 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

May 22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre*

May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^*

May 24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre*

May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

May 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit*

May 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

May 31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*

June 02 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall*

June 03 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*

^w/ Devon Cole

*w/ Aidan Bissett

______________________________________________

Red Moon In Venus Tour

Grammy winner Kali Uchis has announced the Red Moon in Venus headlining North American tour for 2023. The tour will be in support of her upcoming English-speaking album, Red Moon In Venus, set for release on March 3 via Interscope Records. RAYE will provide support on select dates.

KALI UCHIS LIVE

March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile

March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*

April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*

May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*

May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*

May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*

May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

* with RAYE

_____________________________________________

The Get Rollin’ Tour

Canadian rock band Nickelback announced Monday (January 23) they will embark on a 38-date run of shows in support of their 10th album Get Rollin’. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will provide support.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released on November 18, 2022, via BMG. The record landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, the album debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via Live Nation’s official website. Fans can also purchase VIP packages via vipnation.com.

Get Rollin’ 2023 Tour Dates:

Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys

Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival

Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

_____________________________________________

Reboot 2023 Tour

Country music’s best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn have annouced their 2023 return to arenas with Reboot 2023. The tour kicks off in Kansas City on May 4 with opener Scotty McCreery.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Neon Lounge, an exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gifts and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:

Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Thu June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

_____________________________________________________

Summer Odyssey Tour

On Monday (January 23), eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announced their upcoming co-headlining tour. The 19-city trek kicks off August 1 at Climate Pledge Arena and wraps up in Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 10. The tour will feature Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe, Japanese Breakfast, and Jenny Lewis on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via Ticketmaster.

SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

_____________________________________________________

Never Stop Live Tour

Today, KIDZ BOP announced its brand-new tour, Never Stop. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) will travel to 37 cities across the US and Canada this summer, kicking off in Stamford, CT on June 24.

Presale began today (January 24) and general tickets go on sale beginning Friday (January 27) via Live Nation’s official website.

The Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids: Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler – who will perform today’s biggest hits live on stage. In addition, KIDZ BOP has released KIDZ BOP 2023, the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including hits like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.”

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams global,ly since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be annou,nced later this year.

Never Stop Live Tour Dates

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre

Friday, June 30, 2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 7, 2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion (Afternoon Show)

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Evening Show)

Friday, July 14, 2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Friday, July 21, 2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair*

Friday, July 28, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Wednesday, August 02, 2023 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Friday, August 04, 2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, August 05, 2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, August 08, 2023 West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair

Friday, August 11, 2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Friday, August 18, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, August 25, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live

Friday, September 01, 2023 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Saturday, September 02, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sunday, September 03, 2023 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Friday, September 08, 2023 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Saturday, September 09, 2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair