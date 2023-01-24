Live Nation Tour Announcements: Shinedown, Nickelback, Valley, Brooks & Dunn, Beck, Kidz Bop and Kali Uchis

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – The new year brings new tours! The following Live Nation (LN) produced tours will kick off in 2023.
The Revolutions Live Tour – (co-produced by LN and FPC Live)
Multi-platinum-selling rock band Shinedown announced Monday (January 23) they will embark on a 21-date US run of spring shows in support of their album Planet Zero. Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will provide support.
Planet Zero debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart – hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts.
Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via Live Nation’s official website.
Shinedown Tour Dates 2023
April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway
_________________________________________
Lost In Translation North American Tour – (co-produced by OnesToWatch and LN)
JUNO Award-nominated alt-pop band Valley has announced a 27-date headlining tour in support of their sophomore album, Lost in Translation – set to be released June 23, 2023, via Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada. Valley will be joined by Canadian singer/songwriter Devon Cole and Capitol Records label mate, Aidan Bissett as support.
Tickets are on sale Friday (January 27) via Valley’s official website HERE.
Lost In Translation 2023 Tour
April 13 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus^
April 14 – Ottawa, ON @The Bronson^
April 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth^
April 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*
April 26 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*
April 28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*
April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore*
May 02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*
May 03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*
May 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*
May 06 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*
May 07 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*
May 09 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*
May 11 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues*
May 12 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues*
May 13 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s*
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater*
May 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*
May 22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre*
May 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^*
May 24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre*
May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*
May 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit*
May 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*
May 31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*
June 02 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall*
June 03 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*
^w/ Devon Cole
*w/ Aidan Bissett
______________________________________________
Red Moon In Venus Tour
Grammy winner Kali Uchis has announced the Red Moon in Venus headlining North American tour for 2023. The tour will be in support of her upcoming English-speaking album, Red Moon In Venus, set for release on March 3 via Interscope Records. RAYE will provide support on select dates.
KALI UCHIS LIVE
March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile
March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina
March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil
March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic
April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella
April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*
April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*
May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*
May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*
May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*
May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*
May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*
May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*
May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*
May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*
May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*
May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre
* with RAYE
_____________________________________________
The Get Rollin’ Tour
Canadian rock band Nickelback announced Monday (January 23) they will embark on a 38-date run of shows in support of their 10th album Get Rollin’. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will provide support.
Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released on November 18, 2022, via BMG. The record landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, the album debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.
Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via Live Nation’s official website. Fans can also purchase VIP packages via vipnation.com.
Get Rollin’ 2023 Tour Dates:
Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys
Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival
Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
_____________________________________________
Reboot 2023 Tour
Country music’s best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn have annouced their 2023 return to arenas with Reboot 2023. The tour kicks off in Kansas City on May 4 with opener Scotty McCreery.
Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Neon Lounge, an exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gifts and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com
REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:
Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center
Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+
Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Thu June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
_____________________________________________________
Summer Odyssey Tour
On Monday (January 23), eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announced their upcoming co-headlining tour. The 19-city trek kicks off August 1 at Climate Pledge Arena and wraps up in Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 10. The tour will feature Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe, Japanese Breakfast, and Jenny Lewis on select dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday (January 27) via Ticketmaster.
SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#
Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#
Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#
Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#
Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#
Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*
Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#
Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#
Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#
Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#
Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#
Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#
Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#
Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #
Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#
Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#
Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#
Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~
Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#
Support Key
^ Jenny Lewis
+ Japanese Breakfast
~ Weyes Blood
# Sir Chloe
_____________________________________________________
Never Stop Live Tour
Today, KIDZ BOP announced its brand-new tour, Never Stop. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) will travel to 37 cities across the US and Canada this summer, kicking off in Stamford, CT on June 24.
Presale began today (January 24) and general tickets go on sale beginning Friday (January 27) via Live Nation’s official website.
The Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids: Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler – who will perform today’s biggest hits live on stage. In addition, KIDZ BOP has released KIDZ BOP 2023, the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including hits like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.”
The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams global,ly since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be annou,nced later this year.
Never Stop Live Tour Dates
Saturday, June 24, 2023 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre
Sunday, June 25, 2023 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre
Friday, June 30, 2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Saturday, July 1, 2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 2, 2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, July 7, 2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Saturday, July 8, 2023 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Saturday, July 8, 2023 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion (Afternoon Show)
Sunday, July 9, 2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Evening Show)
Friday, July 14, 2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, July 15, 2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, July 16, 2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Friday, July 21, 2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, July 22, 2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sunday, July 23, 2023 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair*
Friday, July 28, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
Saturday, July 29, 2023 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights
Sunday, July 30, 2023 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap
Wednesday, August 02, 2023 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Friday, August 04, 2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Saturday, August 05, 2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tuesday, August 08, 2023 West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair
Friday, August 11, 2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Saturday, August 12, 2023 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
Sunday, August 13, 2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Friday, August 18, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Saturday, August 19, 2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Sunday, August 20, 2023 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Friday, August 25, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Saturday, August 26, 2023 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live
Friday, September 01, 2023 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Saturday, September 02, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sunday, September 03, 2023 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Friday, September 08, 2023 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Saturday, September 09, 2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 10, 2023 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 14, 2023 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair