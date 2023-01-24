2023 Oscar Nominations: A Complete List of Nominees

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The movie awards season came to an unofficial “close” this morning as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominations for the 95th Oscars.
British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, Rogue One, Jason Bourne, Venom) and actor Allison Williams (Girls, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Get Out, The Perfection) unveiled the list of nominees during a live presentation in Hollywood outside of the Oscars headquarters. With the announcement, the Academy’s final voting will take place March 2 – March 7. The Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Here’s the full list of 2023 nominees:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Directing
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Östlund
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift Me Up
Naatu Naatu
This Is A Life
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick