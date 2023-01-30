Lee Oskar Harmonicas And Rolling Stones Frontman Mick Jagger Launch Range of Harmonicas

EVERETT, WA (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has announced he is launching a range of limited edition harmonicas in partnership with Lee Oskar Harmonicas. Jagger says he hopes his harmonicas “will get into the hands of young harmonica players who turn out to be the legends of the future.”

Oskar, best known as a member of the band War says, “We are THRILLED to collaborate with Mick Jagger and WhyNow Music on this unique project. Why? Because of Mick, an artist I respect enormously.” He continued, “It is a dream come true that someone with Mick Jagger’s success and level of artistry chooses our harmonica system. I am honored to be a part of this very special collaboration.”

The instruments can be purchased exclusively through WhyNow Music and will be available in ten different keys to choose from. The limited edition harmonicas will be available next month for £49.99 each with only 2500 available for purchase.

“I started to learn the harmonica after hearing the greats of the blues such as Little Walter and Sonny Boy Williamson”, adds Jagger. “Since then I’ve played harmonica on so many tracks and at countless gigs over the years. To now have my name on a range of Lee Oskar harmonicas is fantastic news”.