Actress Annie Wersching of Marvel’s ‘Runaways,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ’24’ Dies At 45

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actress Annie Wersching, who appeared in the TV shows 24 and The Runaways, passed away Sunday (January 29). Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. She was 45.

The news of her death was confirmed via a statement by her husband, Stephen Full. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. Go find it. It’s everywhere. And find it we shall.”

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but that didn’t stop her from working. She appeared in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2 and as Rosalind Dyer, a murderer who escapes prison on the TV show, The Rookie. She was also the voice of Tess in the popular game, The Last of Us, which was made into a TV movie by HBO.

Wersching was born in St. Louis. Her first major acting role was on the soap opera General Hospital as Amelia Joffe. Other acting credits include playing Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of 24, portrayed Susan Thompson in Season 2 of Supernatural, and appearanced in The Vampire Diaries, Extant, Timeless, Bosch, and as the mother of half-alien Karolina in the Hulu Marvel series, Runaways for three seasons.

Many in Hollywood have responded upon hearing the news of her death.

Kiefer Sutherland – “The world lost a light today. Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.”

Dana Delany – “Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching. She was a beautiful light & a FORCE. When we met, I thought she was a stunt woman, she was so scary good. It turned out she was just a phenomenal woman. Let’s help honor her by supporting her young family.”

RIP Annie Wersching, a beloved member of our Supernatural family. Our condolences to her family, especially her husband and their 3 children. pic.twitter.com/qQ5td0yMdt — Dean Winchester (@DrunkDean) January 29, 2023

A GoFundMe has been set up in the wake of her death, organized by Ever Carradine. It reads, “Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything. This GoFundMe is for them. It’s so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work. So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9), and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom, without sweet Annie.”

You can view the GoFundMe HERE. As of press time, $140,000 has been raised toward the $250,000 goal.

Wersching is survived by her husband and three sons, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie. RIP.