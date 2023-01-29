British Columbia’s Rockin’ River Music Festival Canceled For 2023

MERRITT, B.C. (CelebrityAccess) – The Rockin’ River Music Festival, held in Merritt, BC has been called off for 2023. According to the festival organizers, the festival has not been able to overcome a “series of economic obstacles”, despite trying their best.

“We’ve had the pleasure and honor of producing Rockin’ River Music Fest bringing country music’s biggest acts to Merritt, B.C., and creating countless musical memories along the way,” staff said on the festival’s website.

“We want to thank the City of Merritt who has always welcomed us with open arms, the incredible artists, staff, and most importantly – you, the fans. Many of whom have been loyal since year one. We hope to see you again soon!”

In their statement, Rockin’ River organizers did not say whether the event would return in the future but did leave the door open to doing so.

Last week, organizers of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival announced they were shutting down permanently, due to the cost of the event, cash flow, and limited budget. However, that may be changing.

An open letter from the board says several parties have offered possible solutions for funding and support since it announced the festival would not return. The board holds its annual meeting February 1 – March 1 and will explore options in order to bring the festival back.