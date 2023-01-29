Zayn Malik Signs With United Talent Agency (UTA)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – British singer/songwriter and ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik has signed with UTA for representation across film, TV, music, and other areas.

His debut solo album released in 2016 (Mind of Mine) hit the UK and US charts simultaneously at No. #1 – making him the first UK male solo artist to do so. “Pillowtalk”, the lead single hit No. 1 in 68 countries worldwide and was certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. His sophomore album, Icarus Falls was released in 2018 and his latest was Nobody is Listening in 2021.

Before becoming a solo artist, Malik was a former member of One Direction, one of the all-time most successful boy bands with over 60 million albums sold.

Zayn is represented by Nicola Carson of ZenKai Management and Taryn Zimmerman. His UTA signing was first reported by Variety.