Jaxta Names Top 100 Music Producers Worldwide

HYPEBOT – Jaxta has named the world’s 100 most successful producers worldwide in 2022.

The rankings are based on statistics from its 340+ data partners, including record labels, publishers, distributors, industry associations, and charts providers, using a weighted algorithm that takes into account each producer’s chart performance, Spotify streams, GRAMMY wins and nominations, RIAA certifications, and number of producer credits over the past year.

Jaxsta’s database includes 17 million producer credits.

The 100 most successful producers of 2022 with commentary from Jaxta

Tyler Johnson

“As you’d expect of the man at the top of our Honors List, Tyler Johnson has had a phenomenal 12 months… After all, he did co-produce 2022’s biggest hit – Harry Styles’ “As It Was”. No big deal.

Not only did he co-produce the global smash song, he also co-wrote it and played the drum machine, piano and synthesizer on it – what an undeniable Jack of all trades!

Johnson has had a stellar 2022, being nominated for three GRAMMY Awards including Album Of The Year for his production work on Harry’s House by Harry Styles, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for “As It Was” off that same album. Additionally, he produced records that reached Multi-Platinum sales in 2022 including “Burning House” by CAM (3x), “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles (5x), “Adore You” by Harry Styles (5x), “The Thrill Of It All” by Sam Smith (2x) and “Ripcord” by Keith Urban (2x).”

Tainy

“One of the key players in the rise of Latin music globally, it’s no wonder that Puerto Rican producer and songwriter Marco “Tainy” Masís continues to reach astronomical heights. Key to that success – and his growing number of Gold, Platinum and RIAA Latin certifications – was his work with longtime collaborator Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti​) as well as artists like J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Rauw Alejandro.”

Kid Harpoon

Take a look at the Gold and Multi-Platinum awards GRAMMY-nominated producer Kid Harpoon has accumulated over the past 12 months: from his work with Harry Styles (“As It Was”, “Late Night Talking”, “She”, “Adore You” for starters), Calvin Harris (“Sweet Nothing”) and Shawn Mendes (Illuminate) and 2 Chainz (“Good Drank”). Add in a slew of additional production credits with artists such as Maggie Rogers (Surrender), Florence + The Machine (Dance Fever) and Marcus Mumford ((self-titled)) – and you’ve got yourself a pretty tidy 12 months.

Taylor Swift

“She is the artist that needs little introduction. From becoming the first musician to hold all ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart to being 2022’s RIAA Top-Certified album, Taylor Swift’s Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving. Even though “it must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero”, know that we will always root for you Taylor!

Max Martin

“The man, the myth, the legend. Max Martin may well have had to construct a few new walls in his house specifically for the number of Multi-Platinum and Gold records he’s received over the past 12 months – from his work with Adele (30) and The Weeknd (“After Hours” “Starboy” “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”). The super-producer also spent the past 12 months haunting the charts thanks to his work on “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” by P!nk and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” by Lizzo. All in a day’s work for Max Martin.”

Blake Slatkin

“From The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s 2021 “STAY” to 24kGoldn and iann dior’s 2021 “Mood”, there is no denying Slatkin’s sheer talent for producing mega hits. 2022 proves this fact – with his production work appearing on acclaimed releases by artists like Lizzo (Special), Sam Smith & Kim Petras (“Unholy”) and SZA (SOS).”

The Weeknd

“The Weeknd kicked off 2022 with a bang with his surprise release Dawn FM, and didn’t look back – breaking many records in his wake such as having the most songs (a whopping 24!) charting on the Billboard Global 200 Chart by a solo male artist. For most that would be enough, but The Weeknd also continued to rack up Gold, Multi-Platinum and Diamond awards for his tracks like “Blinding Lights” and “Die For You”. Not only that, the Starboy’s production talents have branched over to the world of television, displayed by his executive producer, co-writing and starring credits in the highly anticipated HBO show The Idol which will also feature legendary producer Mike Dean!”

Cirkut

“From FKA twigs (CAPRISONGS) to Lil Nas X (“STAR WALKIN’”), Cirkut (real name: Henry Walter)’s discography is best described as kaleidoscopic – with the acclaimed producer racking numerous Gold, Multi-Platinum and Diamond certifications with tracks like Pitbull & Kesha’s “Timber” and Ava Max’s “Sweet But Psycho”.

Jack Antonoff

“He’s the man who nabbed the #1 spot of our Honors List: Producers last year – and he’s the man behind many of your favorite songs. 2022 continued to be a wildly busy and successful year for Jack Antonoff from credits on Swift’s Midnights to Lana Del Rey’s “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”. Let’s raise a glass to Jack!”

Greg Kurstin

“Another legend in our top 10! The multi-GRAMMY-winning producer has been behind numerous #1 hits like Adele’s 2015 ballad “Hello” and her recent hit single “Easy On Me” which broke charting and streaming records – left, right and center. And 2022 was no different with Greg obtaining countless Gold and Multi-Platinum certifications with his work on releases by artists like Halsey (hopeless fountain kingdom), Ellie Goulding (Halcyon) and Kali Uchis (Isolation).”

Omer Fedi Beyoncé Ricky Reed Jahaan Sweet Ye Ryan Tedder David Guetta Louis Bell Metro Boomin Ovy On The Drums Boi-1da Edgar Barrera Charlie Puth Mauricio Rengifo Andrés Torres Rogét Chahayed Dr. Luke Sky ROSALÍA Andrew Watt John Nathaniel Fred Again.. Oscar Holter FNZ Noah Goldstein Cashmere Cat Mike Dean Ludwig Göransson Jason Evigan Yeti Beats Sam Smith Daniel Nigro Tricky Stewart Jimmy Napes Ed Sheeran Sounwave Brent Kutzle MAG Daddy Yankee Gaby Music benny blanco Allen Ritter Shakira Dave Bayley Steve Lacy Raphael Saadiq Ian Fitchuk DaHeala (Jason Quenneville) Post Malone Carter Lang Noah “40” Shebib Wheezy Tiësto Take A Daytrip Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Rob Bisel RedOne Smash David Finneas O’Connell Monsters & Strangerz Steve Mac Peter Lee Johnson Murda Beatz D’Mile Alexander 23 Jon Bellion Joey Moi Vaughn Oliver Keanu Beats DJ Khaled Mattman & Robin Crate Classics Lostboy Eminem Danny Ocean Lady Gaga Calvin Harris will.i.am KBeaZy The-Dream Marshmello Pharrell Williams Oneohtrix Point Never Dave Cobb Bizzarap PopNick Måneskin Aaron Dessner Andrew Wells Swedish House Mafia

Photo: Cedrick Jones, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

