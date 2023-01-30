Actress Lisa Loring – The Original Wednesday Addams Dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actress Lisa Loring, best known for playing the original Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family original TV show, died Saturday (January 28) after a massive stroke. She was 64. News of her death was posted via Facebook by her friend Laurie Jacobson.

“It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection, and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.”

Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg also confirmed her death adding, “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

Loring was born in the Marshall Islands to Navy parents and lived in Hawaii before settling in Los Angeles with her mother. She was modeling at the age of 3 and her first acting gig was in an episode of Dr. Kildare.

Loring played the young, Wednesday Addams, on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966 and was the first Wednesday to do “The Drew,” dance. The dance has been resurrected as of late due to the Netflix series, Wednesday – in which actress Jenna Ortega does her own interpretation.

Loring’s Wednesday character had a black widow spider named Homer and a lizard named Lucifer as pets. She also enjoyed playing with her headless baby doll. You can watch the original “Drew” dance below.

Other acting credits include stints on As the World Turns, The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, The Pruitts of Southampton, and Barnaby Jones, among others. In her later years, she made numerous convention appearances and had parts in the B-movies Savage Harbor and Blood Frenzy.

Her final acting appearance as Wednesday was in the 1977 TV movie titled, Halloween With the New Addams Family.

Loring is survived by two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne. RIP.