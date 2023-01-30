Tomorrowland 2023 Announces Lineup With More Than 600 Acts Over Two Weekends

BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – The Tomorrowland 2023 festival, set for two full weekends in Belgium this summer has announced its lineup with over 600 artists set to appear across 14 different stages.

The 2023 festival theme is “Adscendo” and will take place July 21 – 23 and July 28 – 30 at the De Schorre grounds in Boom. Adscendo is a Latin word and is interpreted as “I rise” or “I climb up.”

Some of the performers, which cross multiple genres include, Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, Claptone, Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Audiowave, LP Giobbi, Svdden Death, Purple Disco Machine, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Steve Aoki, Used, Yamo, Vintage Culture, and Sunnery James to name just a handful out of the hundreds set to appear.

The 2022 edition of Tomorrowland welcomed the likes of Diplo, Marshmello, Dimitri Vegas, Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, and Alesso among others. The theme of last year’s festival was “The Reflection of Love,” and welcomed over 600,000 fans over 3 weekends.

The 17th edition of the festival can host approximately 75,000 per day. The worldwide pre-sale is already sold-out. The worldwide general on-sale date is Saturday (February 4) at 11 am EST. For more schedule, artist, and ticket information, you can visit the official website HERE.