Todd Moscowitz’s Santa Anna Names General Manager, VP of Promotion, and CFO Hires

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Santa Anna announced Wednesday (February 2) the appointment of Dave Anderson as General Manager (GM) and Carlos “Los” Ogando as Vice President of Promotion. Both executives will report to Todd Moscowitz, CEO and Founder of Alamo Records and co-founder of Santa Anna.

In addition, Derek Lee will add the role of CFO for Santa Anna to his current position at Alamo Records. In his expanded role, he will oversee all financial operations, including financial planning, budgeting, reporting, and accounting for the label.

Anderson will oversee Santa Anna’s growing marketing, promotion and digital teams. Prior to joining Santa Anna, he served in Vice President of Commerce roles at Geffen and Warner Records.

As the Company’s new Vice President of Promotion, Orgando brings years of experience to Santa Anna, having held the position at both Geffen Records and Warner. In his new role, he will assist the label with creating and executing its promotion strategy across multiple formats.

Moscowitz said, “Dave and Los have great skill and talent to work creatively and successfully with artists. I look forward to working with them as they develop incredible opportunities and experiences for our roster, to reach new fans and consumers. I also am thrilled to have Derek join Santa Anna. He has become an invaluable member of the leadership team.”

Santa Anna’s executive leadership announcement marks the Company’s continued expansion and commitment to identify additional opportunities to support entrepreneurs.