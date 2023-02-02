Jake Basden Named President of Sandbox Entertainment Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After 12 years at Big Machine Label Group, Jake Basden is moving on to greener pastures as the President of Sandbox Entertainment Group.

Basden will be working with a roster that includes Kacey Musgraves, Kate Hudson, Dan + Shay, Faith Hill, Midland, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

“Jake is the sort of star executive who recognizes this is not a business of boxes and lanes,” Jason Owen, Sandbox’s founder and CEO said in a statement. “He is beloved by all and brings elevation to everything he touches. From conceptualizing events to executing campaigns, there’s no one (comparable) whose vision can see a project from conception through to not just success, but the highest awards recognition for whatever arena they’re in. Sandbox’s incredible team was formed as an entertainment firm whether it meant movies, television, touring, or career direction. Jake excels in all of those spaces. And let’s face it,” Owen added, “he survived my dear friend Scott Borchetta for 12 years, so there is nothing he can’t do.”

In his new role, he will be hands-on with Sandbox’s various media and entertainment entities, including the Broadway musical Shucked, premiering this spring.

Basken graduated from the University of Oklahoma, landing his first industry gig at Ogilvy Public Relations, where he gained experience for four years. After that, he moved to a three-year gig with Edelman as Director of Media Relations in the Sports and Entertainment division. In 2011, Borchetta brought him into Big Machine to lead publicity before promoting him to Senior Vice President (VP) six years later.

Basden said, “There is so much more to a successful launch, whether it’s an artist’s project, a Broadway show, or long-term development. Perception can define reality, but you have to back it up with solid strategy and execution. To be in the trenches, finding events, building layers of messaging to create a solid foundation – and making sure the key players can deliver when the moment matters, the opportunity Jason has provided allows me to both stretch and take topflight people, TV, and motion picture platforms to new places. That thrills me because I believe that marketing done as a well-thought-out strategy yields exponential returns. The Sandbox team is comprised of the highest caliber executives whom I have long admired, and I am grateful for the opportunity to join them.”

Congratulations Jake!