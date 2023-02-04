Defected Records Announces Key Sync and Event Hires

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Defected Records has made two key new hires for 2023. Jess Nash has been appointed Head of Sync and Deniz Hilmi has been named Head of Events and Talent.

Following CEO Wez Saunders’ acquisition of Defected in August last year, the label group continues to evolve its music and events teams.

Making the move from independent publisher Budde Music, the hiring of Nash marks the first time Defected and its publishing arm Defected Music will have a dedicated resource for its sync output. The role was previously covered by Defected’s business affairs department.

Nash will work to maximise sync opportunities for Defected’s catalogue of 45,000 copyrights across music publishing and master rights.

“I’m very happy to be starting at Defected, it feels good; there’s a deep catalogue, a brilliant roster, and just a great energy and love for music here, and I’m excited that I get to share that with the sync world,” said Jess Nash. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Also joining the Defected team, Hilmi will be working alongside the Director of Events and Talent, George Pritchard.

Making the move from the Ministry Of Sound club operation, where he rose up through the ranks from club marketing to head of talent and promotions, Hilmi will oversee the promotion, coordination and talent booking for Defected and Glitterbox events. Last year, Defected had more than 750,000 attendees at events across the globe, including London, Ibiza, Croatia and Malta, as well as tours across the US, South America and Australasia.

“I am over the moon to be joining the Defected and Glitterbox family,” said Hilmi. “After working with the team for so long, it was the only place that made total sense for me to join. I’m looking forward to helping expand the company to even higher heights around the world!”

CEO Saunders said: “I am delighted to welcome Jess Nash and Deniz Hilmi to Defected. Since the acquisition, we have been working on restructuring and strengthening the squad across the board as we continue to grow and develop. Jess’ introduction is the first time the company has had a full-time, dedicated resource for sync purposes, whilst Deniz’ expertise will support George Pritchard as we continue to grow our live business. Everyone at Defected is very happy to be welcoming the pair to the family.”