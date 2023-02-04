Fall Out Boy Announces New Album & ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ With Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy has announced their 2023 So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 Summer outing. The 25-plus North American tour will kick off at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21 before concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.
Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me the Horizon on the majority of dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr on other select shows.
The tour, presented by Live Nation is in support of the band’s forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust, scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023 on Fueled by Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.
Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined The Hella Mega Tour in July 2021 alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The US leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.
Tickets pre-sales began on Thursday (February 2) and general tickets went on sale Friday (February 3).
So Much For (Tour) Dust Tour Dates
*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support
Wednesday, June 21 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*
Friday, June 23 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
Saturday, June 24 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater*
Tuesday, June 27 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wednesday, June 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, June 30 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 1 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 2 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium
Wednesday, July 5 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 7 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 9 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Thursday, July 13 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater
Saturday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sunday, July 16 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Tuesday, July 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 19 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Friday, July 21 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, July 22 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Monday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheater
Saturday, July 29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, July 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 1 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium
Wednesday, August 2 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Friday, August 4 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, August 5 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, August 6 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion