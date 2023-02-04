Fall Out Boy Announces New Album & ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ With Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy has announced their 2023 So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 Summer outing. The 25-plus North American tour will kick off at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21 before concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me the Horizon on the majority of dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr on other select shows.

The tour, presented by Live Nation is in support of the band’s forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust, scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023 on Fueled by Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined The Hella Mega Tour in July 2021 alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The US leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

Tickets pre-sales began on Thursday (February 2) and general tickets went on sale Friday (February 3).

So Much For (Tour) Dust Tour Dates

*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support

Wednesday, June 21 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*

Friday, June 23 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Saturday, June 24 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater*

Tuesday, June 27 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday, June 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, June 30 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 1 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 2 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium

Wednesday, July 5 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 7 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 9 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Thursday, July 13 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, July 16 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, July 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 19 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, July 21 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, July 22 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Monday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 26 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheater

Saturday, July 29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, July 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 1 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

Wednesday, August 2 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Friday, August 4 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 5 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, August 6 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion