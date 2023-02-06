Kok-Siew Yeo Named MD Of Warner Music Taiwan

TAIWAN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Kok-Siew Yeo as the new Managing Director of Warner Music Taiwan.

In his new role, Kok-Siew will be based in Taipei and oversee the label’s operations in Taiwan while serving as a member of WMG’s regional executive team, reporting to Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia.

A veteran of both the music industry and technology industries, Kok-Siew joins Warner from Meta, where he was Creator Partnerships Lead, focused on growing the social media giant’s creator ecosystem in APAC. He began at Meta building audience and revenue growth for news and entertainment partners in Greater China.

Before joining Meta, Kok-Siew led APAC growth and revenue strategies for beIN Asia Pacific, a multi-platform media company delivering sports and entertainment content.

He’s also held multiple senior legal roles and commercial roles at companies such as Warner Brothers and Discovery.

Kok-Siew’s resume also includes a role at Infocomm Media Development Authority, a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information; as well as international law firm Baker & McKenzie.

He is the co-founder of GroundZ-0 Limited, a Singapore-based non-profit company focused on producing arts programming and served as director of the Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association, a non-profit organisation that seeks to pair media producers with funding.

Kok-Siew holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the National University of Singapore.

“I’m incredibly excited to steer Warner Music’s efforts in Taiwan and can’t wait to collaborate with our talented Taipei team to build upon the company’s success in the market. Our goal is to expand the opportunities for our artists, and achieve new levels of domestic and international success by increasing their visibility and building highly engaged fan communities around their music and personalities,” says Kok-Siew.

“Taiwan’s entertainment industry is rich with diversity. Its vibrant music market makes it an irreplaceable hub for the creation of Mandarin songs that are enjoyed by fans all over the world. Kok-Siew’s outstanding background and proven track record means that he is well placed to help us continue our efforts investing in the market and shaping the Mandarin music scene,” added WMG’s Jonathan Serbin.