Shamrock Capital Raises $600 Million To Fuel Acquisitions In Music And Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Shamrock Capital, the Los Angeles-based investment firm focused on the media, entertainment, communications sectors, announced it has raised more than $600 million to fuel acquisitions in content and media rights.

According to Shamrock, the Shamrock Capital Content Fund III raised over $600 million in commitments, exceeding its hard cap against a target of $500 million. Shamrock plans to use the capital to acquire a “diverse and global portfolio” of media and content rights, the company said.

“We are truly grateful to our existing and new investors for their commitment to this fund and our strategy overall,” said Patrick Russo, Partner at Shamrock. “The closing of SCCF III continues to build on our multi-product platform and long-term strategy of owning and financing premium content and media rights. Our track record of successfully investing in these sectors stands out and uniquely positions Shamrock to capitalize on the trends, changes, and opportunities across the global media and entertainment landscape.”

According to Shamrock, the investment firm seems to partner with content creators and owners while targeting portfolios in film, television, music, video games, sports rights and other forms of content.

“At Shamrock, we see a compelling opportunity to continue to collaborate with the creative community. We’ve found that artists and content owners not only value our firm’s unique entertainment heritage, but they also appreciate our broader resources across media and entertainment as we identify synergistic opportunities which can further their long-term objectives,” said Jason Sklar, Partner at Shamrock.

The acquisitions would further expand Shamrock’s portfolio, which already includes the master recordings for Taylor Swift’s first six albums, which it acquired in 2020 from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, for a reported $300 million.