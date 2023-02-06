Ratings For The 65th Annual Grammy Awards Are Up From Last Year, But Still Haven’t Recovered To Pre-Pandemic Levels

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The initial ratings are in for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and the show was the most watched program on Sunday with more than 12.4 million viewers tuning in for music’s biggest night.

The ratings for 2023 were up by 30% from last year and represent the largest audience for the awards show since 2020, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings for Sunday, Feb. 5.

While this year’s ratings were a marked improvement over 2021 and 2022, which was watched by 8.8 and 8.9 million viewers, respectively, this year’s ratings are still far lower than 2020 when 18.7 million fans tuned in.

They are also far below the Grammys 20-year ratings peak, which came in 2012 when 39 million fans watched the broadcast.

Despite the low ratings, CBS reported some bright spots for 2023, including the largest livestreaming audience in the award show’s history.

According to CBS, their Paramount+ streaming platform saw an increase of +42% in live viewership year-over-year.

As well, the Grammys also dominated social media, with 66 billion potential impressions. The #Grammys hashtag trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for 18 hours and peaked at #1,with nearly all of the top trending topics on Sunday night related to the Grammy broadcast.

As of this morning there were 54 million social video clips consumed of Grammys content, CBS said.