Fleetwood Mac Is Likely Done, Says Mick Fleetwood

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Mick Fleetwood revealed that the band has likely reached the end of the road following the death of longtime member Christine McVie, who died last November.

Fleetwood shared the news with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday during an appearance on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris [Fleetwood]. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now,” he said.

According to Fleetwood, he and other members of the band plan to continue performing individually.

“They all get out and play, so I’m going to be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” Fleetwood told the Los Angeles Times.