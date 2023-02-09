The Levitate Music and Arts Festival Shares The Details For Its 10th Anniversary In 2023

MARSHFIELD, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Levitate Music and Arts Festival will mark its 10th anniversary this year when it returns to the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA on July 7th, 8th and 9th, 2023.

The festival, which has become one of the leading summer live music events in the Northeastern US, will feature a lineup for 2023 that includes Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Goose, Rebelution, Stick Figure, Shakey Graves, Ziggy Marley, Lucius, Peach Pit, Larkin Poe, and more.

“It’s humbling to be hitting the 20 and 10 year milestones of Levitate Brand and Levitate Music and Arts Festival,” says Levitate Co-Founder Daniel Hassett. “We set out to provide a different kind of festival for our town, and New England, back in 2013- championing our local musicians and artists and building a community who believe wholeheartedly in making the world a more creative and connected place. We’re excited to use this milestone to dig into our roots and expand our arts and mural programming, partner with more local vendors than ever, doubling our kids programs and expanding our greening efforts.”

Along with music, the festival will also focus on visual arts, with large scale murals and live painting installed across the festival grounds, as well as 60+ local craft and artisan vendors offering hand-blown glass, locally thrown pottery and original artworks.

For hungry music fans, the festival will offer dining selections from more than 30 food on the event grounds during the weekend of the festival. All are locally sourced, and include options such as farm-to-tablee, barbeque, handmade pizza, delicious baked goods and smoothies.

For fans with families, Levitate will feature a slate of kid-oriented activities, with a dedicated kids zone run by Levitate Camp Counselors.

One percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

The full lineup for Levitate’s 20th anniversary.

LINEUP:

Brandi Carlile

Trey Anastasio Band

Stick Figure

Goose

Rebelution

Ziggy Marley

Ripe

Shakey Graves

Lucius

Peach Pit

Larkin Poe

Celisse

The California Honeydrops

The Elovaters

G. Love & Special Sauce

Lime Cordiale

Collie Buddz

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Melt

John Craigie

The Heavy Heavy

Couch

Veronica Lewis

Lespecial

The Q-Tip Bandits

Steve Rondo

The Birch Swart Band ft. Anna Daley Young