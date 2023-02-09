James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock Among The Artists Announced For Joni Mitchell’s Gershwin Prize Gala

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Library of Congress announced an all-star lineup of performers to celebrate Joni Gershwin as she accepts the Gershwin Prize.

The awards presentation, which will take place in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, March 1, will feature performances by James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Marcus Mumford, Graham Nash, Diana Krall and Angelique Kidjo.

“I’m a creative person. I like the creative process,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been a painter all my life. I’ve been a musician most of my life. If you can paint with a brush, you can paint with words. … It’s a great honor to join the pantheon of recipients.”

While the award presentation is an invite-only event, fans can catch the show when it premieres on PBS on March 31st.

In addition to accepting the Gershwin Prize, Mitchell will appear at the Library the following day (March 2nd) as part of the Live at the Library series in conversation with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. The event is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” is a co-production of the Library of Congress; WETA Washington, D.C.; and Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc. Corporate funding is provided by Wells Fargo. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, The Leonore S. Gershwin Trust, and The Ira & Leonore Gershwin Philanthropic Fund.

Funding is also provided by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers; FTS International; and William C. Burton.