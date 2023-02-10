Band Maid Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Band Maid the all-female Japanese heavy metal band, announced plans to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Bayou Music Center in Houston on May 14th and wraps at Point Fest Radio Show in St. Louis on May 27th.

The tour will also include stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Daytona, and Detroit, among others.

The group, composed of singer Saiki Atsumi, guitarist/singer Miku Kobato, lead guitarist Kanami Tōno, bassist Misa, and drummer Akane Hirose, will be touring in support of their seventh studio album, Unseen, released in 2021 via the Japanese label Pony Canyon.

Founded in 2013 Kobato, the group has gained fame with their unique fusion of heavy metal with a fashion style borrowed from Japan’s maid cafés. But don’t let the costumes fool you, the group can rock.

TOUR DATES:

Sun May 14 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Mon May 15 — Austin, TX — Emo’s

Thu May 18 — Daytona, FL — Welcome to Rockville Festival

Fri May 19 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater

Sun May 21 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

Mon May 22 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

Wed May 24 — Detroit. MI — St Andrews Hall

Fri May 26 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Festival

Sat May 27 — St. Louis, MO — Point Fest Radio Show