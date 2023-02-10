Buddy Guy To Headline The New York State Blues Festival

SYRACUSE, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The New York State Blues Festival revealed the first details of their 2023 lineup, with headliners that include the blues legend Buddy Guy.

Guy, who is 86, is currently in the midst of his Damn Right Farewell tour, will close the festival main stage out on Saturday night.

Other artists announced in the initial lineup reveal include singer-songwriter Samantha Fish, Gulf Coast Records duo Blood Brothers, and the Memphis-based sextet, Southern Avenue with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The fest, which is billed as the largest free blues event in the Northeast, is scheduled for June 15-17 at New York’s State Fairground in Syracuse.

Along with music, a variety of food vendors will be onsite and wine & beer will be sold. Retail & craft vendors will also be on site and set up market style, with full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

While the festival itself is free, parking for the event will set you back $10 per car and $5 per motorcycle at the Fairground’s Brown lot.

ProAct Blues Club VIP passes are currently available. Early Bird pricing is in effect until 11am Friday, April 7.