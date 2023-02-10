Parkwood Entertainment Announces Beyoncé Has Hired Justina Omokhua As Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Parkwood Entertainment announced Wednesday (February 8) that Beyoncé has tapped Justina Omokhua as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Parkwood, running the day-to-day operations.

Omokhua joined Parkwood six months, diving into the global release of the Grammy-Winning Renaissance album. She oversees a successful team at Parkwood including those in creative, editorial, public relations, and technology.

“Justina brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and experience to Parkwood Entertainment,” said Beyoncé, Founder, and Chairwoman. “I am pleased to officially welcome her to the team and excited to have her expertise as we continue to grow.”

Before Parkwood, Omokhua held leadership and marketing positions at major companies, including SVP of Brand Marketing at Endeavor and as Global Head of Content and Lifestyle Strategy at Apple. She was responsible for all marketing efforts to acquire and retain users and build the brand across several Apple Services – including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and Apple News.

“Parkwood is the epitome of excellence and to serve in this role is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Omokhua. “We will continue to push boundaries and challenge the status quo.”

Omokhua is a Toronto native, born to Nigerian parents. She is based in Los Angeles and reports directly to the Chairwoman.