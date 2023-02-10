Universal Music UK’s Globe Creative Agency Announces Sarah Desmond & Jennifer Hills as Co-Managing Directors

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music UK’s in-house creative agency called Globe has promoted Jennifer Hills and Sarah Desmond to Co-Managing Directors of the unit’s sync and brand partnership teams.

Hills and Desmond joined Globe in 2012 and 2009 as Senior Directors and were promoted to Senior VPs in 2016. The duo has led campaigns with global brands for Ellie Goulding, Mabel, Paul McCartney, and YUNGBLUD, among others.

Desmond and Hills’ promotion was announced Thursday (February 9) by Marc Robinson, Globe President and Co-President of Mercury Studios.

“Jennifer and Sarah have been pivotal to Globe’s extraordinary success creatively and commercially over the last decade,” said Robinson. “Their ambitious approach has transformed our brands approach and will bring fresh thinking to our ever-evolving sync strategy.”