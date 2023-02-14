Romeo Entertainment Group Announces New Hires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Festival and fair talent buying agency Romeo Entertainment Group (REG) announced Monday (February 13) five new hires for its team – Brian Crews (East Coast Talent Buyer), Paige Zuidema (Event Coordinator), Vickie Gordon (Event Coordinator), Adriana “Dri” Valadez (Event Coordinator), and Cara Lippman (Executive Assistant to RJ and Michelle Romeo & Office Manager).

Crews previously served as President of Crewser Entertainment working in the capacity of an artist manager, booking agent, and talent buyer for seven years. He’s managed and booked artists including Keith Anderson, Ray Scott, Tracy Byrd, and more. He’s previously booked shows for well-known artists including Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, 3 Doors Down, and more.

Zuidema was previously at RPM Entertainment serving as Director of Secondary Radio Promotions. She also assisted with the day-to-day management of artists Maggie Rose and Tate Stevens. She also worked under Bob Kinkead for seven years as his Executive Assistant.

Valadez also joins REG from Crewser Entertainment. During her six-year tenure, she wore many hats including Social Media / Marketing / Tour Manager and Assistant. She also assisted in the management of Ray Scott, Maggie Baugh, Keith Anderson, and Crawford & Power.

Gordon joins REG from the music department at the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) as an Executive Assistant. In 2019 she was promoted to Agent and helped develop a Fair department in the Los Angeles office. She worked with all departments throughout APA, booking acts on APA’s roster for fairs and festivals across the US.

Lippman has served in an administrative capacity for over 20 years, working in a plethora of diverse industries. She is also a musician, performing with her own blues band, Cara Being Blue, and has released two albums.

REG VP Michelle Romeo said, “We are thrilled to welcome Brian, Dri, Cara, Vickie, and Paige into the REG family. As our growth continues into new territories and strategic partnerships, it was important to call upon people that aligned with the vision of REG. These are some of the best people in the biz.”