Country Music Duo 2 Lane Summer Signs Management & Publishing Deal With Wide Open Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Wide Open Music has signed Country Music duo 2 Lane Summer to a management and publishing deal. 2 Lane Summer is Joe Hanson from Naperville, IL, and Chris Ray of Jackson, MS. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Ray discovered his love for music by singing in the church choir. He began creating mashups of songs that gained traction on the platform TikTok – while Hanson was at home in Naperville writing music. Since relocating to Nashville, Hanson has opened for Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser, and more.

“We were chasing solo careers when our paths crossed; after hanging and jamming together, we knew there was something special,” shared Hanson and Ray. “Once Wide Open Music discovered us, we knew that they were the right team to take this duo to the next level and we couldn’t be more excited to see what’s next.”

“These guys have the talent, work ethic, vision, and music. They are so dialed in on who they are,” shares Ash Bowers, Wide Open Music Owner & Manager. “From the first meeting, everyone on our team has been beyond excited to work with 2 Lane Summer. We can’t wait to watch what’s about to happen!”

Victoria Goodvin, VP & General Manager of Wide Open Music Publishing, adds, “Chris and Joe are a delight to work with. They’ve grown so much as writers and artists over the past year and it’s only just the beginning. We’re excited for their future success!”