Laura Pausini To Mark Her 30th Career Anniversary With A Multi-Contenent Performance Marathon

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Italian singer Laura Pausini announced plans to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of her career with a marathon of three live performances in three different cities over the span of three days.

The shows, which will be free and open to the public, will take place at the Apollo Theater in New York City on February 26; the Music Station in Madrid, on February 27; and the Teatro Carcano in Milan, on February 28th.

The shows will also be broken down by decades with each drawing music from one third of her career.

Pausini, who is one of Italy’s most celebrated artists, first rose to fame when she won the newcomer artists’ section of the 43rd Sanremo Music Festival with her debut single “La solitudine” in 1993.

Since then, she has gone on to record an impressive collection of 15 studio albums and amass more than 70 million in global album sales, along with a Grammy, 4 Latin Grammys, an Oscar nomination, and a Golden Globe.

“I will perform in a theater in each city (because there is where my career started), ten live songs (each city a decade), and a plane right after to join you in 24 hours! And an outfit Emporio Armani, reminiscent of my Sanremo blazer,” Pausini said, announcing the shows.