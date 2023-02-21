Full Christopher Cross Catalog Acquired by Seeker Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Seeker Music, a music rights, publishing, and record company founded in 2020 by songwriter Evan “Kidd” Bogart (Halo) has acquired the full masters and publishing catalog of Christopher Cross.

The acquisition is part of a year-round celebration of Cross’ music and legacy, building on the success of their 2022 “Summer of Christopher Cross” campaign. In addition, the company recently released Cross’ sophomore album Another Page in Spatial audio for its 40th anniversary and has remix campaigns and several national events being scheduled for the Spring / Summer of 2023.

Cross is the first artist ever to win all of the “Big 4″ Grammys in one night – (Best New Artist, Record, Song, and Album of the Year). Since that time, only Billie Eilish and Adele have matched that feat.

Seeker is continuing to celebrate Cross’ record-breaking career with a 2023 campaign of releases and activations aimed at bringing the iconic musician’s music to audiences in new, original ways. Seeker only invests in catalogs and songs that Bogart and his team are incredibly passionate about, genuine personal fans of, and for which they see intrinsic creative and strategic opportunities.

Bogart said, “I’ve been a Christopher Cross fan going back to when I was a kid – I grew up around, and listening to, so many of his contemporaries. He’s an absolute legend!! I’m so proud to have the opportunity to carry his legacy forward and of what we’ve already been able to do with his catalog, and will continue to do this year to keep introducing music fans to Chris’s incredible songs, and timeless songwriting.”