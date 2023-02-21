Metal Hall of Fame Inducts Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm and More

AGOURA HILLS, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The Metal Hall of Fame held its sixth annual awards ceremony for the first time at the iconic live music venue, The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA. In addition, to live music, the Canyon Club also features a dance floor, a full bar, and a variety of dining options.

According to their website, “The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, the iconic bands, industry executives, and musicians who are responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today.” The Metal Hall of Fame ceremony support the non-profit D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities), which helps children fighting disabilities by using the healing art of drum therapy.

The awards ceremony featured a full red carpet greeting for inductees and performers. The attendees then moved into the venue where the festivities began – hosted by metal radio and television personalities Eddie Trunk and Cathy Rankin.

The show opened with music from NYC band Held Hostage, who played a hard rock set of original material. After their performance, Pat Gesualdo, the founder of the Metal Hall of Fame spoke about his charity organization (D.A.D) and the power of metal music. Following was Chris Impellitteri, the founder of the band Impellitteri, who performed and received his induction.

The British metal veteran rock band Raven took the stage next to receive an award, followed by a raucous set of original metal tunes. The band, formed in 1974 by the Gallagher brothers, John and Mark, made their mark in the trash metal arena, includencing bands like Anthrax, Slayer, and Megadeth.

NY based band, Adam and the Metalhawks performed next who have become quite popular on the app TikTok with over three million followers.

In perhaps the most emotional moment of the night, Lou Gramm got inducted and gave a heartfelt, almost tearfully grateful speech. Sadly the 72-year-old original lead singer of Foreigner did not perform at the gala.

Mike Portnoy and Steve Vai then took the stage to speak of Twisted Sister’s impact on the metal genre. After the band’s induction, Dee Snider, Jay Jay French and Mark Mendoza accepted their award alongside the daughters of AJ Pero and Eddie Ojeda. Pero passed away in 2015 and Ojeda was unable to attend due to contracting COVID-19. He was replaced on stage by Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band, LV/DC.

They then launched into an ear-bending short set of some of the band’s biggest hits, including “You Can’t Stop Rock n’ Roll,” “Under the Blade,” and, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Their first live appearance since 2016’s 40th anniversary Forty and F*ck It Tour.

The evening closed with an award given to veteran rock guitarist Doug Aldrich, who founded the band Burning Rain and played with Dio, Whitesnake, and Hurricane.

Aldrich, singer Keith St. John (Montrose), bassist Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), guitarist Rick Steier (Warrant), bassist Sean McNabb (Dokken) and drummer Joe Travers (Duran Duran) then launched into what can only be called, “An All-Star Jam”.

The night can be summed up best by Eddie Trunk and Pat Gesauldo, “Metal Music Needs its Own Museum.”