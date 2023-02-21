Myth Live Strikes A New Booking Deal With Knitting Factory Entertainment

ST. PAUL, Minn (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment and Myth Live announced the launch of a new agreement that will see KFE resume talent buying operations at the popular Twin Cities concert venue.

Senior talent buyer James Irvine will oversee bookings for Myth Live from KFE’s Omaha, the company stated. Irvine, who joined KFE in 2017, brings more than a decade of relevant experience to the role and Myth Live will join Slowdown in Omaha, NE, Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach, VA, Hop Springs Beer Park in (Murfreesboro, TN), as well as Omaha’s Maha Festival in his current talent buying portfolio.

“We’re so happy to be on board once again at Myth Live,” said Knitting Factory Entertainment President and CEO Morgan Margolis. “It’s a hugely competitive market and we’re honored to be considered Myth’s most successful buyer—a reputation we’re committed to uphold.

“Minnesota’s Twin Cities have a well-deserved reputation for breaking and nurturing some of the most exciting artists in the last 50 years—from legends like Bob Dylan and Prince to alternative artists like Hüsker Dü, Semisonic and The Replacements to newer artists like Lizzo. We’re excited to be able to reprise our role—again—in the Minneapolis/St. Paul live music scene,” he added.

Myth Live debuted in 2005 and has since hosted shows by artists such as Sting, Taylor Swift, Three Days Grace, Regina Spektor, Rihanna, Rob Thomas, Fitz and The Tantrums, Griz, and The Black Crowes, among numerous others.

The venue features a capacity of 3,200 and includes 3 luxury skyboxes, balcony seating with a riser system, and a 3rd floor bar known as The White Room which includes a rooftop patio, TVs, private elevator access and DJ booth.