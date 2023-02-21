Parlophone Records Announces Key Promotions and New Hires

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Parlophone Records has announced several key promotions and new hires to strengthen the label in discovering and developing ground-breaking talent in the United Kingdom (UK).

Jack Melhuish has been named the label’s General Manager (GM), reporting to its Co-Presidents Nick Burgess and Mark Mitchell. Melhuish joined Parlophone as Director of Marketing, Partnerships, and Strategy in 2018 and has played a critical role in the label’s success -leading innovative and culturally significant campaigns for the likes of Ashnikko, Coldplay, David Guetta, Gabriels, Gorillaz, Kano, PinkPantheress and Sam Ryder.

In his new role, Melhuish will continue to oversee boundary-pushing campaigns for Parlophone’s roster of artists, while also taking on wider responsibilities within the label.

Mitchell said: “We’re delighted that Jack is taking on the new role of General Manager. Jack is one of the most dynamic and culturally insightful marketing executives in the industry today. His natural ability to understand artist positioning, narrative, and the streaming ecosystem, makes him an invaluable asset to our artists and the Parlophone label. With Jack’s increased responsibility over our artist campaigns, we look forward to continuing to break new acts and becoming an increasingly important music company and partner for our artists”

Melhuish added: “It’s an honor to step up into this role and I’d like to thank Nick and Mitch for giving me this huge opportunity. Parlophone is known for its unorthodox and boundary-breaking artists and I want to continue delivering great results for them while contributing to the growth and success of our label.”

Parlophone has also added four new hires within A&R. Arina Logacheva, Molly McNulty, and Seb Smith have been appointed Senior A&R Managers, while Jason Ngimbi has been brought in as a Junior A&R Manager.

Logacheva joins from Universal Music, where she was a Senior A&R Manager based in Germany working across Virgin Records, Polydor, and Island Records, and had huge success with signings such as Medusa and Sophie and the Giants. McNulty moves to Parlophone after seven years at Kobalt Music Publishing, where she was most recently a Senior A&R Manager, signing acts such as Cat Burns, Knucks, and Sam Fender. Smith joins Parlophone from Believe Music where he signed Knucks, Sainte, and Nia Archives. Jason joins as a Junior A&R manager from BMG.

Speaking on the appointments, Burgess said: “Bringing in Arina, Molly, Seb, and Jason re-affirms our belief that A&R is more vital than ever to Parlophone. Each one of them is an inspiring A&R, with excellent taste and a depth of musical knowledge that will bring an abundance of diverse and vibrant energy to the label. They will be fundamental in helping us to continue our mission to be at the forefront of signing and breaking culturally exciting artists.”

In terms of promotion, Grace O’Neill has been promoted to Head of Radio and Sam Palm to Head of Insight. O’Neill transferred to Parlophone from Warner Music Australia in 2019, where she was Head of Radio and has been a key figure in breaking acts such as Ashnikko, Diplo, PinkPantheress, and Sam Ryder, amongst many others, at UK radio.

Palm will now oversee the newly created Insight department, where he will augment the work he’s been currently doing as the label’s Streaming Lead, by incorporating more extensive audience data to provide the label with increased expert analysis and value to artists’ campaigns. Both will report to Melhuish.