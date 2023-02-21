SRG/ILS Group Announces Sander Shalinksy As Legal Counsel

NORWALK, CT (CelebrityAccess) – The SRG/ILS Group announced today (February 21) Sander Shalinsky will provide legal advice and professional counsel in the role of Legal Counsel.

Shalinksy has distinguished himself as of the pre-eminent entertainment lawyers in the US. He is best known for his work with The Weeknd and renowned producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Pink Floyd). His broader client list boasts a wide range of indie record labels, major label artists, music execs, managers, and publishers.

In addition to being a top attorney, Shalinsky is uniquely enterprising, having founded numerous businesses which he believed to be missing and necessary for the promotion and development of the greater music community.

The endeavors include Yangaroo Inc., a publicly traded company commonly known as DMDS, which pioneered the secure distribution of music to radio and video outlets. Entertainment Business Affairs Inc., which was established to assist artists in the collection of a wide range of difficult to obtain royalties and assistance in applying for grants, and the Canadian chapter of the International Music Manager’s Forum.

In 2016, Shalinsky ventured into film, founding Creative Wealth Media Finance, which executive produced Viola Davis’ Academy Award performance in Fences, the Sundance Film Festival’s Jury and audience prize winner for Best Picture,Birth of a Nation, and the billion-dollar box office blockbuster and Batman spinoff, The Joker.

Sander is simply one of the best attorneys in the music and film business! We are elated to welcome him as a legal adviser to the SRG/ILS Group as we continue our growth.” – Claude Villani, President, CEO The SRG/ILS Group.

The SRG/ILS Group supports artists and labels who want to fully participate in their own careers, recordings, and publishing. SRG/ILS is comprised of an indie label, The SoNo Recording Group, and a sub-distribution and label services firm. SRG/ILS is partnered with the globally known Universal Music Group (UMG).