Prudential Center Donates $25,000 to Marc Anthony’s Maestro Cares Foundation

NEWARD (CelebrityAccess) – Marc Anthony performed in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, February 11 at Newark’s Prudential Center as part of his Vivendo Tour. It was Anthony’s ninth performance at The Rock, dating back to his first show on Valentine’s Day 2014.

Prior to the performance, Prudential Center executives Sean Saadeh (EVP, Entertainment) and Tyler Bates (VP, Entertainment Booking) presented Anthony with a check for $25,000 to his Maestro Cares Foundation. Since 2014, Prudential Center has donated over $375,000 to the Maestro Cares Foundation.

Maestro Cares improves the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the United States. The Foundation does so by providing housing, educational programming, and essential resources to support their growth and development. Through their efforts, they are strengthening communities and helping children become tomorrow’s leaders.

The donation continues Prudential Center’s community-focused dedication to the social programs that are important to the acts and artists that play the venue.