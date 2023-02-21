Susan Tedeschi Signs With CAA’s Brian Greenbaum

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-winning blues and roots icon Susan Tedeschi announced that she’s signed CAA’s Senior Music Agent Brian Greenbaum.

“I am thrilled to be working with Susan.I have been a long-time fan of her and her music and look forward to working with her and team,” Greenbaum stated of his new agreement with Tedeschi.

Tedeschi announced the signing as she prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of her 1998 breakthrough album Just Won’t Burn with a brand new re-issue of the seminal albums.

“That record was a big turning point for me. It helped me get out there and be able to tour with my solo band,” Tedeschi told Spin Magazine in December.

Tedeschi, along with her husband and bandmate Derek Trucks, continue to be managed by Full Stop Management’s Andy Mendelsohn for solo projects and the Tedeschi Trucks Band continues to be managed by Blake Budney of Milestone Music Management.