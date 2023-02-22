Teragram’s Michael Swier And Another Planet Entertainment’s Gregg Perloff Launch The Bellwether In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concert industry vet Michael Swier has teamed up with Another Planet Entertainment’s Gregg Perloff to launch a brand-new live music venue, The Bellwether, in Los Angeles.

The Bellwether includes a 1,600-capacity main room that features a 270-degree wrap-around balcony, and a custom wooden dance floor, and state-of-the-art production that includes a custom-built d&b sound system, and lighting designed specifically for The Bellwether.

The venue also features a large private event space, a restaurant & bar, VIP areas, and an open-air lounge with views of the Los Angeles skyline.

For visiting artists, The Bellwether’s facilities include accessible load-in, and modern artist hospitality with spacious dressing rooms and private restroom facilities.

The building will also house on-site offices for the venue’s operational staff as well as APE’s artist management arm, Another Planet Management’s Los Angeles office, the company said.

“The Bellwether will be the next step for an artist in our LA ecosystem,” says Swier. “Artists can grow from the Moroccan Lounge to the Teragram Ballroom and now to The Bellwether. This is similar to what we built in New York City with the Mercury Lounge and Bowery Ballroom and to APE’s venue infrastructure in the San Francisco Bay Area with The Independent, Fox Theater and Greek Theatre. In partnering with Gregg and Another Planet Entertainment, the largest independent promoter in the country, our visions of long-term artist development are aligned.”

“The Bellwether is destined to become a cultural institution in Los Angeles, featuring some of the greatest local and international talent,” shares Gregg Perloff. “It’s been many years since I’ve spent time producing shows in LA, and it took a building with the potential of The Bellwether to excite me enough to return. I’m thrilled to get back into the market, and I can’t think of a better location for what we’re setting to accomplish.”

The venue, which is located at 333 S. Boylston, is scheduled to open its doors in the Spring of 2023.