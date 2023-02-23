After Dark Entertainment Announces Exclusive Booking Deals With The Rapids Theatre & Buffalo RiverWorks

BUFFALO (CelebrityAccess) – Independent concert promoter, After Dark Entertainment, located in Western New York announced Wednesday (February 22) it entered into exclusive booking agreements with Buffalo’s largest general admission venues – The Rapids Theatre and Buffalo RiverWorks.

The Rapids Theatre, a scalable 1200-1800 capacity standing, all-ages venue in Niagara Falls, NY has been a staple within the music scene for almost 15 years. It has hosted shows by Deftones, Primus, Fall Out Boy, and more. The venue is currently under new ownership and management.

The multi-use entertainment complex known as Buffalo RiverWorks is in the heart of downtown Buffalo where After Dark shares a co-exclusive booking arrangement with MNM Presents. The indoor venue is scalable, ranging from 1500-5000 people, can seat up to 1100 for reserved shows, and is home to a fully covered outdoor, open-air venue that can host up to 4000 attendees. JuiceWRLD, New Found Glory, Ministry, and more have graced its stages. Recent upgrades to the venue include green rooms and the purchase of an L-Acoustics K3 Sound System – set to be installed in the Summer of 2023.

After Dark was founded in 2001 by music industry vet Chris Ring who also owns Rec Room, a 400-capacity all-ages live music club and has offices in both Buffalo and Syracuse – run by Senior Talent Buyers Dennis Ferry and Eric Binion.

For booking inquiries or more information, you can reach Chris at chris@afterdarkpresents.com.