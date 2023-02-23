ARIA Reappoints Natalie Waller as Chair, Board Members Named

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) announced Thursday (February 23) Natalie Waller has been reappointed as Chair. Waller, head of ABC Music and Events has served on the ARIA board since 2019 and was appointed to lead as Chair in 2021.

TheMusicNetwork reports that major label chiefs Sean Watner and Vanessa Picken are among the industry leaders named to the ARIA board. Warner was recently appointed President of Universal Music Australia and Picken was appointed CEO and Chair of Sony Music Australia and New Zealand in 2022, after the exit of Denis Handlin.

Other board members include UMA’s Senior Director of Legal and Business Affairs, Rebecca Sandel, Chris Maund (COO of Mushroom Group’s label and publishing divisions), and David Vodicka (Managing Director of the Rubber Group of Companies and Principal of Media Arts Lawyers).

Mitaru McGaughey and Casandra Paz enter this year as part of the ARIA Board Observership Program. The program, established in 2019, facilitates the involvement of young, talented, and energetic individuals inot-for-profit experience on not for profit boards.

This year, ARIA made two observership opportunities available — one for employees of ARIA members who identify as female or non-binary, and one for employees of ARIA members who identify as First Nations.

McGaughey is co-founder and managing director of Blak Label Music, a First Nations-led, indie record label intending to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices, stories, and art to a global stage.

Paz serves as marketing strategy and audience development manager at UMA’s Classics and Jazz division.